Vacationers and spring breakers taking COVID-19 precautions

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla (WKRG)- Spring breakers and vacationers at Pensacola Beach are taking extra precautions due to the Coronavirus threat. Pensacola city leaders advised everyone to wash hands regularly and use plenty of hand sanitizer. They’re also asking people to stay home when they are sick. Norm Raucsh is on Pensacola Beach visiting his daughter. He says he’s not taking any chances with the virus.

“The precaution we took is we brought out RV down,” Rausch said. “We are not staying in the public or a hotel or anything like that,” said Rausch. One man visiting Pensacola Beach for spring break says he is nervous about traveling.

“I’ve been using hand sanitizer a lot recently,” he said. “Now that it’s going around, I’ve been using it too much.” Some of the symptoms of the virus include a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Kathy Beck is visiting from Ohio and says she just wants to stay healthy.

“Before I left for this trip, I tried to find a lot of hand sanitizer but it was not available so now it’s just so and water,” Beck said.

