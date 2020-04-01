VA sets up “Mobile Vet Centers” for extended counseling services

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has set up Mobile Vet Centers across the country in an effort to ensure all veterans have access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mobile Vet Centers are aimed at reaching those veterans who need counseling or mental health support. Vet Centers provide a range of services, including individual, group, marriage and family counseling. The Vet Centers serve as an extension to existing VA facilities.

Officials with the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs say social distancing and isolation can increase the vulnerability of some veterans and they want to make sure support is readily available.

“While all Americans are being instructed to limit their contact with others, our duty to protect the nation’s Veterans has not ended,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “Our Vet Center staff will help ensure we keep in contact with those Veterans who need our care and attention and help reduce the anxiety some may be experiencing during this unique national emergency.”

Counseling services at the vet centers are open to veterans, active duty service members and their families. The Mobile Vet Centers will be open as a resource throughout the pandemic.

Mobile Vet Centers in the News 5 area:

Mobile, Alabama 3221 Springhill Avenue Building 2, Suite C 251-478-5906

Pensacola, Florida 4504 Twin Oaks Drive 850-456-5886

Salimar, Florida 6 11th Avenue Suite G-1 850-651-1000

Biloxi, Mississippi 288 Veterans Avenue 228-388-9938



You can search the nearest Vet Center by zip code online. There is also a 24/7 Vet Center Call Center you can reach at 1-877-927-8387.

Many Vet Centers are utilizing telehealth services through VA Video Connect and can also speak to individuals via phone to reduce any barriers to seeking necessary help.

