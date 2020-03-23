Va. Governor closes schools through the current academic year, adds restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said Virginia’s K-12 schools will stay closed until the end of the academic school year.
Effective at midnight on March 25, 2020, Northam said there will be additional restrictions on establishments that serve the public.
- Restaurants can stay open for carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery services only
- All recreation and entertainment (bowling alleys, theaters, fitness centers, for example) must close
- Businesses that can’t adhere to social distancing will have to close – such as barbershops, spas and massage parlors
- Non-essential retail stores can stay open if they only allow a maximum of 10 patrons inside at a time who maintain social distance and if they increase sanitization procedures
- Grocery stores and health services will remain open with increased sanitization and social distancing
- Gatherings of more than 10 people are banned
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile Metro Jail taking steps to prevent spread of COVID-19
- Garden centers thrive as people fight boredom with yard work
- Watch Live at 2:30 p.m.- Ark. governor, ADH secretary give update on state’s COVID-19 response
- Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Over 1.5 billion globally asked to stay home
- SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Florida Small Businesses Economically Impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19)