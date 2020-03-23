Va. Governor closes schools through the current academic year, adds restrictions

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)- Leaders at Mobile Metro Jail say they are doing everything they can for the health and safety of their inmates during the COVID-19 outbreak.

We visited Metro Monday to speak with Warden Trey Oliver. Oliver says they have new precautionary measures in place, including checking temperatures and performing medical screening prior to an inmate being booked. If someone presents coronavirus symptoms, they are immediately quarantined. They also have a team of inmates going through the jail three to four times a day cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, which Oliver says is a crucial step.