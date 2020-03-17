UWF to extend remote teaching for spring semester

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida says they will follow state guidelines and conduct the rest of the Spring 2020 semester remotely.

Pensacola, Fla. – March 17, 2020 – Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the State University System of Florida directed all Florida universities to conduct the rest of the Spring 2020 semester remotely.

Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any University of West Florida campuses or locations, these changes follow the general public health principle of limiting the interaction of people within larger groups to diminish disease transmission and protect everyone in our communities.

We thank all of our students, faculty and staff who have been working with us during this unprecedented, dynamic situation. We understand that implementing these changes with such limited notice will have broad impacts and will be challenging for many of you, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation.

The University will make every effort to be considerate of instructor and student concerns. Instructors are expected to be extremely considerate of student concerns. Students should contact their instructors with any course-related questions or concerns. Instructors remain responsible for communicating regularly with students regarding expectations surrounding assignments, exams, etc.

All students and employees are strongly urged to practice social distancing in their studies, work and personal lives. Your health and safety is our top priority.

Please review the most up-to-date changes we have made in regards to Coronavirus, as well as an extensive FAQ section at uwf.edu/coronavirus that includes information about resources provided for everyone impacted by these disruptions. Additional important updates are below.

Commencement

With this change, the traditional in-person Spring 2020 commencement will not be held in May 2020. We understand this is very disappointing to our seniors and we are working with student leaders to discuss creative ideas to ensure our students are celebrated. We plan to honor our students while still keeping our community safe. More details will be provided as soon as possible.

University Housing

All students living in university housing are strongly encouraged to return to permanent home residences or a non-campus alternative housing arrangement, for the remainder of the semester, if possible. UWF will continue to accommodate those with extenuating circumstances and work with students who are unable to return home during this time period on an individual basis. More information will be provided by UWF Housing and Residence Life today, March 17.

Employees Reporting to Work

University administration is actively discussing if remote work will be extended past March 30, 2020, and will communicate with the campus community when a decision is made.