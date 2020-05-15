UWF surprises Gulf Breeze senior with full-ride scholarship, caravan celebration

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — After having her senior year cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gulf Breeze High School senior Allison Linkous had a surprise of a lifetime Friday morning that might have just made up for it.

The University of West Florida surprised Linkous with a celebratory caravan Friday and awarded her with a full-ride scholarship.

Linkous was awarded the Pace Presidential Scholarship, which is valued up to $50,000. Linkous and at least 100 others participated in the President’s Scholarship Competition and were evaluated on high school academic records, test scores, interviews with faculty and a timed essay.

Linkous was one of six students chosen for the Pace scholarship. She said it was special for friends, family and even UWF President Martha Saunders to come out and present her with the scholarship.

“It means a lot, especially in these crazy times,” Allison Linkous said. “It’s important to remember, especially now, that there are people who support you … it’s just really cool to see that everyone could come together for something like this.”

UWF has been giving out both Spirit Award Scholarships and Pace Presidential scholarships all week. Linkous’ scholarship caravan was the 7th since Monday.

Saunders was able to participate in Linkous’ caravan, which consisted of cars honking their horns with Argo-themed signs that said congratulations.

Saunders said it was special to be able to welcome Linkous to UWF.

“We’ve been kind of lonely lately, and it’s nice to be around anybody but especially students,” Saunders said. “To see her light up when all this came … you want students to be excited about coming back to school, and there still are a lot of questions out there. There are some certainties and that is that we’re glad she’s coming, and we’re going to show her the best education we can possible do.”

Linkous parents, Clayton and Kathy Linkous, are both nurses. Kathy Linkous has been working testing residents for COVID-19, while Clayton Linkous has worked to take care of COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

They both said the celebration and news UWF brought to their daughter on Friday was a nice break from the pandemic. The scholarship from UWF will also relieve the financial stress of college tuition, they said.

“It is a lot of pressure off of her. It is a lot of pressure off of us,” Clayton Linkous said. “She can do her best because she has a full-ride (scholarship) at UWF.”

Allison Linkous plans to major in biomedical sciences and eventually go to medical school.

“We’ve never pushed our kids into the medicine,” Clayton Linkous said. “It’s been around them all their lives and when they came to us, we were happy and glad they were doing something for other people.”

Allison Linkous said she is grateful for all UWF has given her so far.

“I just want to say thank you,” she said. “It means a lot that people can see that I really want to go out there and change the world.”

