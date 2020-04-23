UWF students help senior citizens stay active during pandemic

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — When the University of West Florida was required to shut its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one exercise science class working with seniors citizens on their physical health kept going — just online.

Dr. Amy Crawley’s Aging and Physical Performance class at UWF pairs 40 students with 40 seniors, or someone over the age of 65, in the community. The class is designed to assist exercise science majors in developing an understanding of the complex physiological and psychological changes which accompany advancing aging and subsequent physical behavior. The students come up with the exercise regimen for the senior and work with them on it.

The exercise normally takes place on UWF’s campus at its Health, Leisure and Sports Facility, but nowadays, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s taking place over Zoom, Facetime, Skype, while others have used text, emails and YouTube videos.

Exercise science senior Georgia Spafford was working through FaceTime with 76-year-old Jack Behr on Thursday morning. Spafford took Behr through tests to be able to gauge his progress since the beginning of the course.

Spafford tested Behr on the number of 8-pound dumbbell curls he could do it 30 seconds. She then tested him on a sit-and-stand exercise, before testing him on his flexibility. He showed improvement.

Spafford said instructing virtually has been challenging.

“Not being able to correct their posture in person and stuff that you can do hands on, it’s more difficult to do it,” she said. “There’s been times I’ve almost been touching my screen because I’m trying to fix something.”

However, Spafford said it has been rewarding for both her and Behr.

“It’s rewarding to be able to help him besides just exercise and not just learning new exercises but also learning the technology ways and giving him more ideas that he just doesn’t have to shut down because everything else shuts down,” she said.

Behr said he’s inspired to stay in shape by doctors orders and an 80-year-old friend he has who shoots his age on the golf course.

“He’s been shooting his age or better since he was in his 60s,” Behr said. “He still shoots in the mid-70s and he’s 80 year old. So he really gave me lots of inspiration.”

Crawley said she is proud of the way her students were able to adjust their programs online in such short notice.

“One of the most amazing things about this is how well students have responded to going into this format,” she said. “Every student viewed it as a challenge that they could rise up and still do a good job with their senior and still bring activity and physical fitness into their homes.”

LATEST STORIES: