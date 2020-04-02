UWF produce face shields for health care professionals

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida is using its knowledge to help keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.


UWF held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce its efforts to produce full face shield masks which can be used my medical professionals and others to prevent the spread of the virus.

These masks are not a substitute for FDA-approved personal protective equipment. However, they do help as PPE supplies slowly swindle in hospitals.

The masks are made quickly from low cost plastics and 3-D printers at the Sea3D Additive Manufacturing Laboratory. UWF plans to make around 60 per day.

The masks are free to the community. However, before getting one, you must first register online and tell UWF how the masks will be used.
Health care providers may register here.

https://uwf.wufoo.com/forms/z11eu3om1b6ru48/

They will be available at the UWF Historic Trust’s Museum of Commerce in downtown Pensacola each day after 4 p.m.

A waiver will have to be signed by UWF distributes the masks.

