UWF employee tests positive for COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Health Department has confirmed one COVID-19 case in the University of West Florida community, which is the first reported, confirmed case at UWF, a media release says.

The individual notified University officials of the positive test results on Wednesday.

The media release says the person is an employee in Building 20E and has been working in the office during the pandemic.

All employees who have had any contact with the person have been notified by UWF Human Resources.

UWF says staff are taking proactive measures to thoroughly clean and disinfect the building.

