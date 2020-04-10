UWF coach running 7 marathons in 7 days to help feed community

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — University of West Florida cross country coach Caleb Carmichael is running seven marathons in seven days to raise money for food assistance relief, the university says.

That’s 186.2 miles over a seven day period.

A UWF media release says Carmichael has set up a crowd funding page through Feeding the Gulf Coast, a food bank that provides food all throughout the Florida panhandle and south Alabama. Funds raised on that page will go to help feed hundreds across the Gulf Coast during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carmichael’s running will also help the UWF Argo Pantry, which provides food to UWF students in need.

Argo Pantry asks that donations be made through its wish list on Amazon or by visiting the student support webpage and selecting Argo Pantry as the designation.

https://uwf.edu/academic-engagement-and-student-affairs/departments/dean-of-students/argo-pantry/donations/

The release says Carmichael was inspired to complete the seven marathons in seven days by an ultrarunner in Palm Bay, Florida, who ran 100 miles in one day to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Carmichael started Monday and returned 3 1/2 hours later after running nearly 27 miles.

“As a community we’re going to have a lot of people lose jobs and not be able to feed their kids and we need to do something about it,” said Carmichael, who is in his seventh year as the UWF men’s and women’s cross country head coach and will complete his fundraiser ‪on Sunday, April 12.‬ “It needed to be something crazy enough for people to take notice. Doing seven in a row is a monumental task.”

The release says since the spread of COVID-19, Feeding the Gulf Coast reports over a 500% increase in people seeking food assistance. From April 1-7, the organization distributed over 100,000 pounds of food during its mobile panty distributions and distributed 4,000 meals and 4,000 snacks to children in the community.

The demand put on food banks nationwide increases each day as the unemployment rate skyrockets from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carmichael said in the release those demands for food are an inspiration to complete the marathons and raise money for the organizations.

“It’s been hard no doubt about it, but I’m just inspired to do something for somebody else,” said Carmichael, after completing his fourth consecutive marathon on Thursday, April 9. “Each day I start off very sore, very tired and kind of work through it. Halfway in I feel better and then toward the end I get tired and worn out. I spend most of the day then resting and eating and getting hydrated so that I’m ready for the next day.”

If you’d like to donate, click here:

https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Marathons4Meals

LATEST STORIES: