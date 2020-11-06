USF medical expert advises not to invite elderly relatives, out-of-town guests to Thanksgiving dinner

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Thanksgiving just three weeks away, many people are starting to make their plans now.

If you’re part of that population, there’s something you need to think about when it comes to the guest list at that’s to keep coronavirus in mind.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to climb in Florida, moms like Maria Astwood are keeping the number of dinner guests to a minimun.

“We have to have everything safe at the house at the moment,” Astwood told 8 On Your Side.

Her elderly parents live with her and her husband.

“I do have all my rules, I don’t let anybody at the house,” Astwood adding. “I try to keep it safe for them and for me at the same time.”

According to the Dean of the Morsani School of Medicine at USF, families should not have elderly relatives or out-of-town guests visit during Thanksgiving.

Dr. Charles Lockwood joined Tampa Mayor Jane Castor Wednesday on Facebook Live for a COVID-19 Q&A session. The longtime physician spent nearly an hour answering many questions, including the latest advice on holiday guests.

Dr. Lockwood advised families to restrict the guestlist for turkey day, and if possible, enjoy the meal outside.

“For the love of God, keep using your face mask, keep washing your hands, keep socially distancing,” Dr. Lockwood said.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor agree adding it just isn’t safe.

“It’s best to stay away if at all possible,” said Mayor Castor. “If you feel the need to bring individuals to your home, try to keep the settings small and outdoors if at all possible with a breeze.”

Dr. Lockwood used a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football analogy to drive the point home.

“You know, Tom Brady does not back off in the fourth quarter, he pours it on, he tosses to Gronkowski, and wonderful things happen,” said Dr. Lockwood. “And, that’s what we have to be, little Tom Brady’s, we have to wear a mask, social distance.”

