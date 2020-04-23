USDA increases monthly SNAP benefits by 40%

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The United States Department of Agriculture has increased the monthly benefit amount of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP. 

The USDA announced that they are increasing the monthly food stamp benefit by 40 percent.

This means some food stamp recipients could now see more money to feed their families during the pandemic.

This is part of President Donald Trump’s Families’ First Coronavirus Response Act which provides 4.5 billion dollars more in benefits to snap households each month.

According to USDA, all SNAP households that are eligible to receive less than the maximum benefits will now be bumped up so they get the maximum.

For now — the emergency allotments will allow households to get the maximum amount for up to two months.

For example –

Currently, a family of five with no income **can** get the maximum benefit of around 750 dollars in food purchasing power.

Due to reportable income and other factors they only get about 500 dollars.

This would give that household the extra 250 dollars or so to boost them up to receive the maximum amount.

