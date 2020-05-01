USA to resume in-person classes for Fall 2020 semester

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama sent the following information to students Friday and posted the statement on their website.

The school announced a virtual commencement ceremony for next Saturday, May 9, at 11 a.m. Central Time. The post also reads “I’m pleased to let you know that the University is planning to reopen campus and resume in-person classes and residential student living this fall.”

Dear USA Students, Faculty and Staff,

Spring has been a challenge for all of our students, especially our graduating students, who left for spring break not knowing that they had taken their last classes on campus. Graduation can be a bittersweet experience, this year even more so.

Let’s then recognize and honor our graduates, together. Please join me for a virtual commencement next Saturday, May 9, at 11 a.m. Central Time. You will be able to watch it on YouTube by clicking the large banner on USA’s home page, SouthAlabama.edu.

This ceremony will be its own unique experience and cannot replace the commencement many of our graduates were expecting. To those students, please know that we are continuing to look for ways that we can honor you this fall on campus.

It is my sincere hope that, through virtual watch parties and intimate family gatherings, this commencement will be one to remember for all the right reasons: celebrating accomplishment, honoring community and anticipating better times ahead.

As we send our graduates off to their futures, we also are planning for the future of the University. I’m pleased to let you know that the University is planning to reopen campus and resume in-person classes and residential student living this fall. There is always the possibility that the evolving health risks or other circumstances associated with COVID-19 may require that we change our plans, but we are currently working through the many logistical issues associated with reopening our campus.

The most important step in reopening is to ensure that we can conduct classes and activities in a safe manner. To that end we have formed a committee tasked with laying the groundwork for reopening. This group has met twice, and an additional nine sub-groups have been formed to examine issues ranging from health and safety to academics, athletics and finance. The at-large committee expects recommendations back in the next few weeks so it can make decisions on how to proceed with reopening. We are moving quickly, but thoroughly, in order to allow for a safe return of our students and employees.

As you know, Governor Kay Ivey already is relaxing some restrictions statewide by replacing the Stay at Home order with a Safer at Home order. At USA Health, that will mean a return to elective surgeries and procedures. Healthcare and support staff will continue practices that have helped keep our hospitals as safe as possible, including limiting access of visitors and requiring facemasks, curbside triage for both hospital emergency departments, and eliminating communal patient waiting rooms at the hospitals.

To ensure an adequate supply of personal protective equipment, USA Health has found an innovative way to disinfect N95 masks for reuse. The sterilization staff each day collects the masks and cleans them with the same Xenex robot used to clean hospital rooms. The robot emits pulsed UV-C light to sterilize the masks before they are returned to their original users.

Just as USA Health is finding innovative ways to work around challenges, and commencement will be held in a way never done before, let us all continue to search for solutions that unite us behind preparation and purpose.

Tony G. Waldrop, Ph.D.

President