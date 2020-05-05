USA professor dies from COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A professor at the University of South Alabama died from COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

USA Chemistry posted about the passing of Dr. Brian Axsmith on Facebook:

“Brian was more than a wonderful colleague, he was a dear friend. I will remember fondly the many conversations we shared about music, history, politics, and science. I will miss his wry sense of humor and easy going manner. It’s hard for me to believe that he has gone. Truly a loss for our department, the college, and the university.” Dr. Sherman

According to his profile on South’s website, Dr. Axsmith taught in the Biology Department. He received his Ph.D. in Botany from the University of Kansas in 1998.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Dr. Axsmith’s family.

LATEST STORIES