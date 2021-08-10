USA pharmacology professor participating in COVID vaccine booster trial

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Doctor Glen Borchert is on both sides of getting to the bottom of COVID-19. He’s a researcher – and a research-ee.

“We don’t know what the long-term consequences of having a COVID-19 infection is going to be,” he told us from his office at the University of South Alabama, where’s he’s an associate professor of pharmacology and has been researching viruses for months.

Researchers with Coastal Clinical Research can’t disclose anything about the trial due to multiple confidentiality agreements, but Borchert tells us it’s the Pfizer vaccine – and the shot in the trial is the same as the original vaccine shots.

“This is the trial to see the efficacy of just throwing in a third,” he said. Borchert was also a participant in the original vaccine study.

Borchert says there will be another trial that will test a delta-variant-specific booster.

“Making a delta-variant-specific booster isn’t really going to increase the efficacy that much. Getting a third booster in an of itself will. That’s gonna ramp up the amount of antibody that’s ready for when you do see the virus,” he said.

In Mississippi, the State Health Department says medical providers can administer booster shots to immunocompromised patients who meet certain criteria.