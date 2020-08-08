USA Move-in week begins Saturday with appointments, health screenings

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at the University of South Alabama begin moving into residence halls today, but move-in week will be unlike any other. Because of Coronavirus concerns, students will be moving into their rooms at pre-scheduled appointment times. Drivers and passengers will also have a temperature screening before unloading belongings.

This year, faculty and staff will not be on campus to help move students in. The new health screening procedures are in place to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.

More information can by found on the web, and the campus’s move-in week handbook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories