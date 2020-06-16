WATCH: USA Jags marching band performs virtual fight song

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The USA Jags Marching Band is keeping Jag spirit alive by performing the fight song… virtually. All seventy members of the band recorded their individual parts, and James Palomo, assistant director of video services in the Office of Marketing and Communications, and Tyler Folks, manager of athletic video productions in the Athletics Department edited them together.

The University sent a press release about the fantastic virtual performance.

Highlights of the “South!” song include drummers playing pots and pans and a tuba player standing before the Moulton Tower. The younger brothers of a saxophonist jump in the end of the video to help chant “Go, Jaguars!” One percussionist keeps time by patting her dog. Some horn players perform in kitchens and living rooms. Several flag-wavers appear in yards and parks. “I wanted to do something,” said Dr. Jason Rinehart, director of athletic bands at South, “to bring school spirit back to the students.” The trickiest part of the production was synchronizing audio and video for 70 different recordings. Members of the Jaguar Marching Band performed the virtual fight song after spring break, when they were separated by the coronavirus pandemic.” USA Jags Marching Band

