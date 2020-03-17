USA Hospital screening all patients and visitors for covid-19 symptoms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital added to social media Monday that it will start to screen all patients and visitors for symptoms and exposure to COVID-19 on Tuesday March 17.

The medical center also said patients are allowed only one vistor on visits as a precaution.

The screening at the door is not testing for the virus, but patients can expect a longer wait at the hospital before their visit.

For more on USA cancellations and temporary policy changes, click here.

