Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

USA Hospital screening all patients and visitors for covid-19 symptoms

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital added to social media Monday that it will start to screen all patients and visitors for symptoms and exposure to COVID-19 on Tuesday March 17.

The medical center also said patients are allowed only one vistor on visits as a precaution.

The screening at the door is not testing for the virus, but patients can expect a longer wait at the hospital before their visit.

For more on USA cancellations and temporary policy changes, click here.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories