USA Hospital screening all patients and visitors for covid-19 symptoms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital added to social media Monday that it will start to screen all patients and visitors for symptoms and exposure to COVID-19 on Tuesday March 17.
The medical center also said patients are allowed only one vistor on visits as a precaution.
The screening at the door is not testing for the virus, but patients can expect a longer wait at the hospital before their visit.
For more on USA cancellations and temporary policy changes, click here.
