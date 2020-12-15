“So I can live,” nurse nearly killed by COVID-19 among the first USA Health employees to get the vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health has received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Kimberly Tucker, a nurse manager, was the first to receive the vaccine at USA Health on Tuesday.

The shipment arrived Tuesday morning. USA Health provided video of the vaccine arriving. The hospital system will begin administering doses to employees Tuesday afternoon.

Chrissie Blake, a nurse manager was also among the first to get the vaccine, “so I can live,” she said in tears while receiving the shot. Blake says she was in critical condition with COVID-19 and is in her 23rd week of recovery. Blake says she has long term heart and lung problems, that she is still recovering from the infection. She says she does not want to get it again.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories