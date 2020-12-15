MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health has received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Kimberly Tucker, a nurse manager, was the first to receive the vaccine at USA Health on Tuesday.

The shipment arrived Tuesday morning. USA Health provided video of the vaccine arriving. The hospital system will begin administering doses to employees Tuesday afternoon.

Chrissie Blake, a nurse manager was also among the first to get the vaccine, “so I can live,” she said in tears while receiving the shot. Blake says she was in critical condition with COVID-19 and is in her 23rd week of recovery. Blake says she has long term heart and lung problems, that she is still recovering from the infection. She says she does not want to get it again.

LATEST STORIES: