USA Health seeing more people decide to get vaccinated

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health is seeing an increase in first dose appointments for the coronavirus vaccine, especially since the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The hospital group has vaccinated about 1500 people so far this week, and is continuing to see more people decide to get the shot.

We asked Tony Haynes why she decided to get her vaccine. She answered, “grandbabies.”

Haynes got her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine Thursday and had one thing on her mind when she decided it was time to get the shot.

“I want to be here to see them grow up. I had COVID once, and I don’t have any intentions of catching it again,” said Haynes. “I don’t want to take it home.”

She’s not the only one.

USA Health is experiencing a steady increase in people wanting to get vaccinated since this most recent surge of coronavirus cases began in July, and even more have signed up for their first dose since the FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine.

“The past couple of weeks it’s really nice to see our vaccine numbers outpace our testing number,” said Natalie Fox, Chief Nursing Officer for USA Health.

Others decided the time was right after consulting with their doctors. “We wanted to make sure everything was right and just felt safe to what we knew and how we with the information that we were gathering,” said Blake Upton, who also got his second dose Thursday.

“To feel safer for me and my family, especially my little one. I have a 3 1/2-month-old, and I wanted to feel comfortable and safe around her,” said Upton.

Right now – Mobile County is sitting at nearly 45 percent of the population have gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine, but just about 34 percent are fully vaccinated. Alabama as a whole is sitting at 35 percent of the population fully vaccinated. The goal is to get to at least 70 percent vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

“Get the shot, that’s all I can tell them,” said Haynes.

USA Health is offering appointments for their vaccine clinic at the Civic Center. You can make an appointment here.