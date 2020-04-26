USA Health says they are flexing their staff levels with the coronavirus pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – USA Health says they are currently flexing their staff levels to meet the needs of patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the statement sent to News 5, it is not clear if “flexing their staff levels” means furloughs or layoffs, but they assured they are properly staffed at this time.

News 5 has also reached out to all of the local hospitals in the Mobile area about layoffs and furloughs and have yet to hear back.

You can read the full statement from USA Health below:

“As the only academic health system in the area, USA Health serves a unique role in the Upper Gulf Coast as the safety net health system for the region. We are the singular home to many unique and resource-intensive programs including the only Level 1 Trauma Center, the only burn unit and the only Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

One of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is that it is preventing people from seeking routine and non-emergency healthcare. The varying restrictions on people’s ability to leave their homes, and on what procedures healthcare organizations can perform has resulted in significantly lower numbers of patients at healthcare facilities.

While USA Health rapidly implemented a virtual clinic visit effort following the loosening of restrictions related to these visits, the number of patients we are seeing is in line with regional and national trends; nearly every healthcare organization in our region is experiencing the same issue.

As a result of our lower patient volume, we have begun to flex our staffing levels to match our patient care needs. We will ensure we are appropriately staffed to provide our customary level of high quality care.”

