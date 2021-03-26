USA Health gives out 50,000th vaccine dose

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More COVID-19 vaccine will be headed to Alabama next week. This comes a week after the Alabama Department of Public Health expanded vaccine eligibility.

USA Health hit a milestone in their vaccination campaign Friday afternoon when they gave out their 50,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They’re vaccinating about 1,500 people a day.

“We are so excited to be pulling together as a community to hopefully put a stop to this pandemic and really slow the curve,” said Natalie Fox, assistant administrator and chief nursing officer with USA Health.

101 days ago, on Dec. 15, 2020, USA Health first began giving out the COVID-19 vaccine to their healthcare workers at their hospitals. Friday afternoon, as Denise Dortch got her first dose of the vaccine, USA Health officially gave out 50,000 doses of the vaccine.

About 1.5 million Alabamians have been given a COVID-19 vaccination so far. Heather Weatherspoon got her first dose today, right after USA Health hit 50,000 doses.

“I have a sense of hope, not just for myself but for the public and world in general. I have a sense of hope,” Weatherspoon said.

ADPH released a poll Friday showing reluctance among all Alabamians to get the vaccine.

“There’s around 30% of the people who have indicated they’re not interested in getting vaccinated. Most communities, or just about all communities take the disease seriously, they generally speaking, believe this is a real disease but have some reluctance over receiving the vaccine,” said Dr. Scott Harris, the State Health Officer.

Weatherspoon says she’s happy and relieved to get her first dose of the vaccine.

“Talk to your doctor and maybe kind of tune out what’s floating around on social media,” Weatherspoon said.

You can sign up to get a vaccine with USA Health here.