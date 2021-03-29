USA Health encouraging those planning on traveling for Spring Break to get tested for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday, the CDC Director issued a warning of a fourth wave of the virus, amid rising coronavirus cases across the United States, saying she’s scared.

Spring break begins next week for many in our area, and doctors warn people should get tested before they travel, to try and help curb the spread of the virus.

“We have populations out there who haven’t been eligible for the vaccine or who haven’t been able to get it yet. So we really want to be able to protect those groups,” said Kelly Murray, a physician assistant with USA Health.

As many prepare for spring break, healthcare workers are urging everyone to maintain vigilance.

“I think at some point, we will continue to see this downward trend happening, but in order to see it, we need to not let down our guard quite yet,” said Murray.

USA Health is recommending for everyone to continue to wear masks, maintain social distancing, but also, get tested before traveling. They say it is important to continue to test for COVID-19.

“We are seeing a downward trend, we’re seeing more negative results than we have. But they’re still in the mix are some positive people within our own community. The more we don’t test we’re going to miss those people and it’s going to be much harder to control this pandemic,” said Murray.

For some, like Pam King, testing is important for her family. Her daughter has heart disease and she says they don’t want to take any chances.

“We stay in a bubble because of her condition, we’re not traveling for spring break. We don’t go anywhere, we just stay in our bubble all the time. I just really have to be careful with her,” said King.

She hopes those that do travel this year for spring break take those precautions.

“I hope they just do everything like they should, wash their hands, wear their masks,” said King.

USA Health has Drive-Through Testing for COVID-19 for anyone with a medical referral and a scheduled appointment. If you want to request an appointment, call 1-888-USA-2650. You can also self-schedule a virtual visit with a healthcare provider, who can refer you for testing.