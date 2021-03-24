USA Health encourages people to sign up to get vaccinated as spring break approaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring break is less than two weeks away, and many are already making plans to travel out of town. Healthcare workers are encouraging those who plan to travel to get vaccinated.

USA Health says they still have vaccine appointments available this week, and are trying to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Maria Welch got her first COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon. “I don’t want COVID, I don’t want my child to get it. I just want our community to stay safe,” she said.

She says she is relieved, as she is worried about schools letting out for spring break soon.

“I think people are going to let their guards down now that the mask ordinance is going to stop,” said Welch. She continued, “I just want to be protected.”

Those 55 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine after the Alabama Department of Public Health expanded eligibility this week.

“They’re very broad categories at this point, not only is there a wide range of medical conditions and types of jobs and any medical condition that your health care provider says can get you vaccinated,” said Natalie Fox, assistant administrator and chief nursing officer with USA Health.

USA Health says vaccine supply has also been steadily increasing. They are now relying on what people are self-reporting as they sign up for an appointment.

“It would be unmanageable and unreasonable to have to bring in whatever health care diagnoses that you have so what you have, we have to kind of use the trust and honor system, which has really been in place the whole time. And we just want to follow the guidelines who ADPH, the experts in the field say need to have the vaccine,” Fox said.

They are working to get as many people vaccinated as they can. They can now vaccinate about 1,500 people a day.

“That is the point, is to get as many vaccines in the arms of our community as we can. Everybody doing their part to get vaccinated,” Fox said.

Welch says she got the vaccine because she doesn’t want the virus to spread, especially in schools.

“They had a tough time getting in school this year, then they were out two weeks because of the hurricane, and they need to finish their school year. We need to keep it under control,” Welch said.

USA Health is also encouraging anyone who plans on traveling for spring break to get tested before they leave, and when they come back. USA Health offers rapid testing by appointment at the Civic Center. Call 1-888-USA-3650 to schedule the appointment. To schedule a vaccine appointment, fill out this form.