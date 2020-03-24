USA Health confirms employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health has confirmed one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital released this statement:
“A USA Health employee has tested positive for COVID-19. USA Health continues to implement all state and national guidelines to ensure we protect our patients, providers and staff.”Gary Mans, associate vice president for Marketing & Communications, USA Health
News 5 has received several tips from concerned parents with newborns in the NICU at Women’s and Children’s say they were told that their children were exposed to a nurse who tested positive.
One father we spoke with said he was told his son was cared for by the nurse at the hospital on March 7th. He says his son is now isolated within the NICU.
USA Health has only confirmed one of their employees has tested positive for the virus, they have not said where the employee works.
