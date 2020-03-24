USA Health confirms employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health has confirmed one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital released this statement:

“A USA Health employee has tested positive for COVID-19. USA Health continues to implement all state and national guidelines to ensure we protect our patients, providers and staff.”

Gary Mans, associate vice president for Marketing & Communications, USA Health

News 5 has received several tips from concerned parents with newborns in the NICU at Women’s and Children’s say they were told that their children were exposed to a nurse who tested positive.

One father we spoke with said he was told his son was cared for by the nurse at the hospital on March 7th. He says his son is now isolated within the NICU.

USA Health has only confirmed one of their employees has tested positive for the virus, they have not said where the employee works.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories