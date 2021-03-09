USA Health Chief Medical Officer reflects on past year of COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A year ago this week, the first positive case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Alabama.

A lot has changed since that happened, especially for those working in healthcare.

“There’s a lot of challenges, and we have to adapt on a daily and weekly basis with the challenges that are there,” said Dr. Michael Chang, the Chief Medical Officer with USA Health.

Doctors say we have come a long way in the past year in the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had to cut back on elective surgery for some time, we weathered that. We’ve done all the work with testing and we’ve now got testing down, literally down to a science. We started vaccines,” said Dr. Chang.

At the beginning of the pandemic, getting a test was difficult, you had to meet strict guidelines to be tested. Now, that’s all different. “That science has changed so fast we’re at a point now where we can get a highly, highly reliable test in less than 15 minutes,” said Dr. Chang.

Dr. Chang says the capacities at the hospitals in our region are now about what they were around September/October of last year. “The hospitals are still before COVID ever hit, hospitals are at their maximum. There’s not a lot of room to give,” he explained. Dr. Chang added, “so some of the pressure is letting off a little bit, but we really don’t know what’s coming, we’re I guess you’d call it cautiously optimistic.”

Dr. Chang does warn, however, we are not out of the pandemic by any means and are currently in a lull.

“We hope this lull is the end of the third wave and there’s not a fourth wave. We really have to keep in mind that one of the crucial factors here is keeping the hospitals at a point capacity-wise where they can care for all patients, whether it’s COVID or heart disease, or cancer, anything in between. This last year has put us beyond that capacity, that’s a tough problem. That builds on my second message. My second message is, we’ve really got to maintain vigilance in terms of social distancing, precautions, masking, and those sorts of things so that for the benefit for the people that need hospitalization and for the benefit of literally the economies of our community that they can start to do the things that they need to do to work towards staying open and staying viable. If we let down now, we might be at a position where we’re again filling the hospitals up, shutting the businesses down,” said Dr. Chang.

He says while we’ve made strides, there still are a lot of uncertainties.

“I think this is a journey, we don’t know where the end of the journey is, we don’t know when the end of the journey will get to us,” said Dr. Chang.