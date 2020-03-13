USA Health changes visitor policy amid coronavirus concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health is changing visitor policies at all its facilities amid concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.
Effective immediately, only patients, one visitor per patient, staff members, and essential vendors will have access to USA Health clinics and medical offices. This change will remain in effect until furter notice.
This is the Facebook post from USA Health University Hospital.
