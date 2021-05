In this photo provided by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, clinical research coordinator Tammy Lewis-McCauley administers an injection to Katelyn Evans, a trial participant, as part of the hospital’s clinical trial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center via AP)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health announced Thursday morning they are now providing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 and up.

Great news! Starting today, USA Health will be providing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents age 12 and older at the Mobile Civic Center. To make an appointment, please visit https://t.co/U3Ln6VqBvf. pic.twitter.com/NQwTrvhMFZ — USA Health University Hospital (@usaunivhospital) May 13, 2021

This announcement comes just hours after Governor Kay Ivey announced Alabama would be expanding Pfizer vaccination eligibility to include everyone age 12 and up.

USA Health will be providing the vaccines at the Mobile Civic Center. You can make an appointment here.