USA graduating seniors given options for their commencement

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- The University of South Alabama made the decision to cancel their spring commencement due to the COVID-19 pandemic back on March 19th, but now things could change.

A survey was posted online over the weekend by South’s SGA President giving seniors five options to choose from when it comes to how they would like to celebrate their graduation. The first two options are to invite seniors to either the Fall 2020 graduation or the Spring 2021 graduation. The third option would give seniors the chance to choose between those two ceremonies. The fourth option is for a special ceremony to be held during homecoming next fall and the final option would be for a ceremony for only those May graduate to be held at the end of the summer.

The survey post says that SGA is working with the deans of each college on a solution that will be mutually benefit.

We spoke with a South senior, Madison Ernest who says she is excited for the possibility of being able to walk across the stage at the Mitchell Center… “I think it was great for them to consider us and figure out what wold be best for the students and so I can see that selflessness in the University and so I really appreciate that.”

You can find the link to that survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QZ37SHH.

