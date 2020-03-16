USA Athletic Director issues statement on Covid-19 outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Athletic Director, Dr. Joel Erdmann, published the following statement to the University’s website Monday morning:

March 16, 2020



Fellow Jaguars:



The past several days have certainly been historic and unprecedented. I am reaching out to update Jaguar supporters on our current status. The following provides broad strokes of information.



In response to the COVID-19 virus the NCAA:

• Cancelled all NCAA basketball and spring sport championships,

• Suspended all on and off campus in-person recruiting through at least April 15, and

• Acknowledged eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sport student-athletes.



In response to the COVID-19 virus the Sun Belt Conference:

• Cancelled the Sun Belt Conference Basketball Championship, and

• Has suspended indefinitely all competition and championships in spring sports.



In response to the COVID-19 virus the University of South Alabama:

• Has suspended all in-person instruction and is transitioning to all on-line instruction through at least April 19.

• With safety in mind, students have been asked to leave campus until April 19. Those students who are not able to leave campus are being accommodated.

• Campus is open for business although vehicular access is limited to USA South Drive and Jaguar Boulevard.



We should all acknowledge the sacrifice our student-athletes and coaches are experiencing for the greater good of our community and world. I would be remiss if I did not specifically mention our Men’s and Women’s Basketball programs who were both a day away from competing for a trip to the NCAA Tournament in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Championship.



This is a fluid situation that will lead to many twists and turns. At the forefront of our thoughts will be the wellness of our student-athletes. Once the future is clearer we will begin to communicate the status of and options concerning baseball and softball season tickets.



Please stay tuned. Take care of each other.



Go Jags!!



Joel

Dr, Joel Erdmann