US virus patients and businesses sue China over outbreak

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Lawsuits are starting to pile up around the U.S. seeking to hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic. The complaints claim that Chinese authorities did not do enough to corral the virus initially, tried to hide what was happening and engaged in a cover-up to conceal their actions and what they knew. The Chinese foreign ministry says the country has been transparent and that the lawsuits have no factual basis. The cases face an uphill climb because of a 1976 federal law stating that foreign governments are immune from U.S. lawsuits with certain exceptions.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
LATEST STORIES:
- With fewer humans to fear, flamingos flock to Albania lagoon
- Italian woman returns home after 18-month African kidnapping
- Roma TX, ISD seniors attend virtual prom
- Mother’s Day this year means getting creative from afar
- A big-city orchestra salvages a student’s canceled recital