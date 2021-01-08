Uptick in COVID cases leaves Dauphin Island public building lobbies closed ‘until further notice’

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) -- On Thursday, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine was given to residents and workers at the William F. Green Veteran’s Home in Bay Minette. They’re one of only four veteran’s homes in Alabama receiving the initial treatment.

“Just filled out some paperwork, normal things like that. They took my temperature, lifted up my shirt sleeve, they gave me the shot,” said Brian McFeely, director of William F. Green Veteran’s Home.