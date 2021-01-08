Uptick in COVID cases leaves Dauphin Island public building lobbies closed ‘until further notice’

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — As COVID-19 cases rise, towns like that of Dauphin Island have temporarily closed all of its public building lobbies.

Due to the recent increase of Covid-19 cases in south Mobile County, Public Safety Supervisor Troy Gorlott has recommended the immediate closure of all town of Dauphin Island public building lobbies until further notice. This includes Town Hall, Public Works and Police Dept. Individuals should make every effort to conduct business via email, phone, fax, etc. whenever possible. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience. Thank you for your cooperation.

Mayor Jeff Collier

