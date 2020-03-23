UPDATE: Texas woman who vacationed in Baldwin Co. for spring break tests negative for COVID-19

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Jennifer Skellie says doctors in Texas informed her Monday that she does not have the novel coronavirus.

Skellie was on vacation in South Baldwin County for Spring Break the week before last. A Facebook post of hers got quickly misconstrued, leaving our beach communities to think she had contracted the virus.

We tracked her down last week, and she informed us she had not even gotten tested for COVID-19. The video attached to this article is of our initial interview with her.

News 5 has kept in touch with her since. Skellie says she was tested Friday, and got a call from her doctor Monday afternoon, saying the results were negative.

