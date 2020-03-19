UPDATE: Case numbers in Northwest Florida – March 19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
- Escambia Residents: 1
- Escambia Residents Not in Florida: 0
- Non-Escambia Residents in Escambia: 0
- Total People Tested: 17
- Negative: 11
- Positive: 1
- Pending: 5
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
- Santa Rosa Residents: 2
- Santa Rosa Residents Not in Florida: 0
- Non-Santa Rosa Residents in Santa Rosa: 0
- Total People Tested: 16
- Negative: 10
- Positive: 2
- Pending: 4
OKALOOSA COUNTY
- Okaloosa Residents: 3
- Okaloosa Residents Not in Florida: 1
- Non-Okaloosa Residents in Okaloosa: 0
- Total People Tested: 36
- Negative: 26
- Positive: 4
- Pending: 6
FLORIDA (STATE-WIDE)
- Total Cases- 390
- Positive Florida Residents- 360
- Positive Non-Florida Residents- 30 (Tested/Isolated in Florida)
- Currently Monitored- 970
