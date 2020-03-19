Coronavirus Cancellations

UPDATE: Case numbers in Northwest Florida – March 19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health sent the latest numbers around 10:30am Thursday morning.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

  • Escambia Residents: 1
  • Escambia  Residents Not in Florida: 0
  • Non-Escambia Residents in Escambia: 0
  • Total People Tested: 17
  • Negative: 11 
  • Positive: 1 
  • Pending: 5 

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

  • Santa Rosa Residents: 2
  • Santa Rosa  Residents Not in Florida: 0
  • Non-Santa Rosa Residents in Santa Rosa: 0
  • Total People Tested: 16
  • Negative: 10 
  • Positive: 2 
  • Pending: 4 

OKALOOSA COUNTY

  • Okaloosa Residents: 3
  • Okaloosa  Residents Not in Florida: 1
  • Non-Okaloosa Residents in Okaloosa: 0
  • Total People Tested: 36
  • Negative: 26 
  • Positive: 4 
  • Pending: 6 

FLORIDA (STATE-WIDE)

  • Total Cases- 390
  • Positive Florida Residents- 360
  • Positive Non-Florida Residents- 30 (Tested/Isolated in Florida)
  • Currently Monitored- 970

