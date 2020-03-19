UPDATE: Baldwin Co. Commission to ask Gov. Ivey to close beaches, access points controlled by the county

UPDATE (8:52 am) — The Baldwin County Commission has voted to request that Governor Kay Ivey close public beaches and access points controlled by the county.

ROBERTSDALE, Ala.. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Commission is holding a meeting Thursday at 8:30 a.m to discuss COVID-19 in relation to the county’s beaches.

The commission will “consider and/or authorize the Baldwin County Commission to request the Governor of Alabama to close public beaches located in the unincorporated Baldwin County areas due to the Coronavirus.”

We will have a crew there, and bring that meeting to you live.

Note: As we have previously reported, the City of Orange Beach does not have the authority to close the beaches. The public beach in Gulf Shores is city property. Fort Morgan county property. All beaches behind condos and beach house are considered private.

