University of Washington: More COVID-19 infections and deaths predicted in U.S.

(CNN Newsource) –There are now more than 8 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Updated modeling predicts the U.S. will see even more infections and deaths. 18 states are seeing a rise in week-to-week new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

And an updated model from the University of Washington projects more than 201,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. by October. That estimate is up 30,000 from just last week.

When we were talking about this in April, they were saying 60,000 people were going to die by August 4th. That was the model then. We’re twice that essentially now and it’s the middle of June.” Dr. Sanjay gupta/cnn chief medial correspondent

Although the centers for disease control and prevention says large indoor events pose the highest risk of spreading the virus, Trump is planning to hold a campaign rally Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“19,000 people put in a stadium, it’s like a carnival event in some of the rallies with people yelling and screaming, people singing, it just seems like it’s the complete recipe for something terrible to happen.” Erin Bromage/associate professor of biology, university of Massachusetts Dartmouth

