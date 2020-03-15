University of South Alabama to close dorms due to Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While K-12 schools are taking an extended break, several universities are telling students to leave campus and their dorms.

The University of South Alabama is switching to online classes only and telling all students they need to be off-campus by Monday.

South student Ethan Whitley said, “I personally don’t like online classes, I love being in the classroom and seeing my teacher face to face and its gonna be tough, but I think it’ll be what we have to deal with because we can’t do anything about it.”

Student Canon Borst said, “I don’t get to see any of my friends or really enjoy the college experience that I signed up for, but I know it’s out of my control and I’m just kinda going with it.”

The university told students dorms will be closed at least until classes resume.

