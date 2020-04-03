University of South Alabama extends online learning

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
University of South Alabama_8241

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The University of South Alabama will  extend the use of online learning through the May and Summer terms.

They made the announcement on Facebook:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories