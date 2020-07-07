University of South Alabama creates biology scholarship in honor of professor who died from COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The University of South Alabama has created a scholarship in honor of a professor who died from COVID-19 in May.

The Brian Axsmith Memorial Scholarship in Biology will be awarded to students with interests in botany, ecology, environmental science or evolution.

Dr. Brian Axsmith taught at the university for 20 years.

