University of South Alabama announces plan to return to “in person classes”

The University of South Alabama has announced plans to return to traditional campus operations for the Fall 2021 semester.

That includes in person classes, student meetings, activities, and events. The school went to online learning and instruction for the Spring 2020 semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students were able to return to campus in Fall 2020, but the University opened with an adjusted academic calendar. Currently, most classes at USA are blended, meaning there is an online component and some face-to-face instruction with social distancing.

