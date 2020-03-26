University of South Alabama adjusting tuition, nursing and grad school prices unchanged

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama board approved the following temporary tuition adjustments Thursday.
- For in-state undergraduate students, charges will be levied at the current in-state tuition rate of $329 per credit hour, plus applicable premium tuition, for all courses
- For out-of-state undergraduate students, charges will be levied at the current web-based rate of $433 per credit our, plus applicable premium tuition, for all courses
- The tuition for students enrolled in the RN to BSN undergraduate program in the College of Nursing, which is currently charged $328 per credit hour, will remain unchanged
- The tuition charged for students enrolled in all graduate programs will remain unchanged
The University has temporarily switched to an online-classes-only format to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
LATEST STORIES:
- President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing
- LIVE: Gov. Ivey announces Alabama schools will finish academic year online starting April 6
- Man, woman dead after murder-suicide in Escambia County, Fla.
- UPDATE: Fort Stewart reports 3 COVID-19 cases
- Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work