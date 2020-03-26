University of South Alabama adjusting tuition, nursing and grad school prices unchanged

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama board approved the following temporary tuition adjustments Thursday.

  • For in-state undergraduate students, charges will be levied at the current in-state tuition rate of $329 per credit hour, plus applicable premium tuition, for all courses
  • For out-of-state undergraduate students, charges will be levied at the current web-based rate of $433 per credit our, plus applicable premium tuition, for all courses
  • The tuition for students enrolled in the RN to BSN undergraduate program in the College of Nursing, which is currently charged $328 per credit hour, will remain unchanged
  • The tuition charged for students enrolled in all graduate programs will remain unchanged

The University has temporarily switched to an online-classes-only format to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories