University of Mobile Choral group that performed at the White House plans Facebook Live concert tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A University of Mobile choral group whose summer tour was canceled is planning a concert on Facebook Live. The University of Mobile vocal ensemble Voices of Mobile will present a live online Night of Worship on Facebook Live tonight at 7 p.m. on facebook.com/voicesofmobile.

Here is more information provided in a press release.

“For Voices, the touring year ended on a comma. This very special Night of Worship allows these students in the 17th year of Voices of Mobile the opportunity to sing together one last time, giving the year the exclamation point it deserves,” said Dr. Roger Breland, executive director of Voices of Mobile. Voices Director Collin Clardy said, “Our prayer is that the songs these students hold near and dear to their hearts will touch the hearts of everyone who is able to join with us virtually. For some of the students, it is the final opportunity to sing songs which have been a staple of their college journey.” The Night of Worship is a free event, and donations are being accepted to provide scholarships and offset travel expenses for the group. Those making a donation of $20 or more will receive three Voices of Mobile CDs. Donations may be made at umobile.edu/voices. University of Mobile

Video courtesy: University of Mobile