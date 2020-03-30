University of Mobile adapts to COVID-19 restrictions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile is one of a number of colleges trying to adapt to the Coronavirus. They recently announced plans to continue online learning through the spring semester.

Dr. Lonnie Burnett chats with his 8 am class Monday morning. He’s in front of a MacBook instead of a group. He says the transition to online learning has been challenging but not impossible.

“I like the face to face contact where I can see the reaction but it can be done, it just takes more planning and preparation,” said the University President. Smaller institutions may have an advantage over larger schools in totally overhauling their classes in such a short time. He says the faculty has spent the last several days reaching out to all students–some who have gone from no online classes to five in a matter of days. Higher ed is grappling with the same issues public schools will have in a little more than a week. Burnett says online learning needs a certain amount of self-discipline.

“There’s not a bell ringing, there’s not folks in the hall saying go to class it will be up to the parents to say ‘this must be done’ it will be a time management issue but I think they’ll rise to the occasion,” said Burnett. Whether it’s someone getting sick or unemployment, college students have a lot more to be concerned with than just the courseload.

“They’re facing the same pressures we face. It’s more important to reach out to these kids, that’s what we do best,” said Burnett. The university is also continuing faith-based initiatives like chapel service, that’s gone online too.

According to a statement from U of M, spring commencement hasn’t been postponed but it doesn’t look like it will happen. In that case, diplomas will be mailed and Spring 2020 students are encouraged to participate in a December graduation ceremony.