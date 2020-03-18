Coronavirus Cancellations

Jackson Mississippi nurse tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center said a nurse tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). There’s no word on how the nurse contracted the virus.

Earlier this week, UMMC confirmed a student contracted the virus.

So far, no patients at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

