University of Alabama offering COVID-19 screenings in Livingston

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama’s University Medical Center (UMC) and Office for Research and Economic Development are teaming up with Alabama Power and Livingston Mayor Tom Tartt to help provide COVID-19 screenings starting April 16.

The screenings will take place at Jaycee Park in Livingston on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as long as supplies last.

Dean of UA’s College of Community Health Sciences Dr. Richard Friend explained how important it is for places like Livingston.

“Providing screenings in the Black Belt region is important because there is limited access to health care in these communities,” Dr. Friend said. “The numbers that we’ve seen demonstrate a low level of testing in these areas, so it is critical that we get resources to residents.”

Dr. Friend is hopeful that the screenings will “expand into other communities as more testing becomes available.”

Mayor Tartt is grateful that the new-found partnership will bring to the tests to his city.

“We greatly appreciate the partnership with The University of Alabama and Alabama power to provide coronavirus screenings to our community,” Tart said. “The well-being and safety of our residents is our top priority, and it is critical that we have access to these resources. Because of partnerships like this, we will get through these tough times and continue to meet the needs of our residents.”

Attempts will be made to screen anyone who shows up. Since there are a limited amount of tests, only those who meet the Alabama Department of Public Health’s guidelines will be tested.

People who show up to the screenings will not need health insurance to be screened and tested, but health insurance information will be collected of those who provide it.

