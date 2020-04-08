University of Alabama hosting virtual job fair for 2020 graduates

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Alabama is trying to help those graduating this spring jump into the fast-changing job field.

The college is hosting the Hired in Alabama Virtual Career Fair on April 20 from 2-4 p.m. via Zoom. The job fair was originally set to be on campus before the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIRTUAL CAREER FAIR INFO: Students can chat with you via instant messaging, audio, and/or video. Students will choose to enter your specific breakout room and will begin to network with you via chat. You can request to speak with them via audio and/ or video. Division of Student Life

UA says the event is free for students and hiring employers in the State.

To register as an attendee or employer, click here. The deadline to register in April 16.

