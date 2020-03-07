United Airlines attempt to keep passengers at ease with a statement that’s sent to them once they’ve booked a flight.
The statement is below:
Just to highlight some points of their statement, United Airlines say that any flights booked through March 31st can be changed without charge — that includes any ticket, any fare type, any destination.
Additionally, they mention the precautionary steps they’ve taken to limit their passengers’ exposure to germs. These include things like the proficiency of their circulation systems and adjustments made to their inflight service to ensure contamination is limited.
You can visit United Hub for more information on their efforts to keep customers and employees safe.
LATEST STORIES:
- MFRD: Multiple crews fight two-story house fire in West Mobile
- Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses
- Dairy Queen gifts blizzards deal in celebration of 80th birthday
- United Airlines ease passenger concerns over coronavirus with statement
- The boat of your dreams awaits you at the Mobile Boat Show