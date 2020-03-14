UMS Wright to close campus March 16 to reduce COVID-19 risk

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) -- If you've been out and about, you've probably seen cleaning and disinfectant wipes are pretty hard to come by these days. We've seen a run on hand sanitizer and other household essentials like toilet paper.

Cleaning and sanitizing wipes are some of the items on the Environmental Protection Agency's list of items that can help protect you against the coronavirus. And that's one of the reasons they're sold out in many stories. However, there are still some places you can snag those and similar products online.