UMS Wright to close campus March 16 to reduce COVID-19 risk

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UMS-Wright Preparatory School follows suit in closing its campus after the recommendation of public health authorities.
UMS-Wright made the announcement via its Facebook page:
