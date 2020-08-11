UMS-Wright shuts down football practice after positive COVID-19 test

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three-time state champion UMS-Wright has shut down football practice after a positive COVID-19 test. 

The team, which includes over 80 students, started the state-mandated 14-day quarantine on Aug. 3. School started today, and the Bulldogs will return to practice next Monday. The first game is a week from Friday.

Coach Terry Curtis said it will be very difficult to get his team ready in such a short time for the opening game against the Baker Hornets. UMS-Wright, Bayside Academy and St. Luke’s football programs are currently in COVID-19 quarantine. All three teams are set to return on Aug. 17.

