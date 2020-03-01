UK reports 12 new coronavirus cases, bringing tally to 35

LONDON (AP) – British health authorities say the number of people infected with the new coronavirus has risen by 12, bringing the country’s overall tally to 35. The government’s chief medical officer said Sunday that one of the new patients had not traveled recently and it is not yet clear whether they contracted the disease from somebody who had returned from abroad. Investigations are continuing into the cause of that infection. Three of the new patients in Britain were contacts of an existing patient. Six of the new patients had recently traveled from Italy and two had arrived from Iran, both countries hard hit by the coronavirus.

