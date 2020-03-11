Uber will suspend drivers, passengers who have coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/CNN) — The CEO of ride share company Uber emailed drivers and passengers Tuesday about what it is doing to prevent spread of the coronavirus among them. Among the precautions, the company will temporarily suspend the accounts of customers and drivers who have the virus. Drivers will get financial assistance from Uber if they are suspended.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi issued a statement that says “the safety and well-being of everyone who uses Uber is always our priority.” The statement however does not say how Uber will know if a driver or customer has coronavirus

Uber is also consulting with an epidemiologist and adding more disinfectants for vehicles.

Customers can also ask Uber Eats delivery drivers to leave food at the door.

The U.S. has just topped 1,000 cases of the novel coronavirus.

UBER’S UNEDITED STATEMENT TO USERS:



The safety and well-being of everyone who uses Uber is always our priority. We are actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and are taking stepsto help keep our communities safe.



As we all adjust to new precautions, I want to highlight a few actions we are taking:



Supporting public health authorities

We have a team available 24 / 7 to support public health authorities in their response to the epidemic. Working with them, we may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders or drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. We’re also consulting with an epidemiologist to make sure our efforts as a company are grounded in medical advice.



Helping affected drivers and delivery people

Any driver or delivery person who is diagnosed with COVID-19 or is individually asked to self-isolate by a public health authority will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days while their account is on hold. We’ve already helped drivers in some affected areas, and we’re working to quickly implement this worldwide.



Helping to keep cars clean

We are working to provide drivers with disinfectants to help them keep their cars clean. Supplies are very limited, but we’re partnering with manufacturers and distributors to source as much as possible. We’ll be prioritizing distribution to drivers in cities with the greatest need.



Giving you options for food delivery

We understand that you may be relying more on food delivery right now. If you prefer, you can leave a note in the Uber Eats app to ask your delivery person to leave your food at the door.



Sharing advice to stay healthy

We’re reminding everyone who uses Uber to follow guidance from public health authorities. If you’re sick, stay home and away from others. Wash your hands frequently, and cover your cough or sneeze. For more information, visit theWorld Health Organization website.



Additionally, there have been reports of discrimination linked to the current situation. I want you to know this is never okay—every rider and driver is expected to follow the Uber Community Guidelines, which clearly prohibit discrimination. In times of uncertainty, it is especially important that we be our best selves.



Thank you for doing your part to help keep our communities safe, and for supporting one another as we navigate this moment together.



Dara Khosrowshahi

CEO

LATEST HEADLINES: